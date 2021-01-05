STASIS EURO (EURS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.92 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $39.30 million and $1.92 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDCM, Tokens.net and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00348522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00024534 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DSX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, OKCoin, Tokens.net, IDCM and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

