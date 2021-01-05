Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $122.58 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $122.58 million and approximately $29.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00348074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024400 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

