Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Down 6%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.74. 1,354,613 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 877,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

SCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Steelcase alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $107,267.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,661,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Steelcase by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,901,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,327 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,732,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,733,000 after buying an additional 2,236,507 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,538,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,660,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 982,583 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.