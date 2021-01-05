Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.21 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00008059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $16.21 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,895.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.48 or 0.01231672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002676 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00189923 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,933,958 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

