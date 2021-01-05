Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.56. Approximately 107,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 76,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) from C$4.15 to C$4.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a market cap of C$176.22 million and a PE ratio of -23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47.

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.