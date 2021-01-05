Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.39.

SF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,288. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 162,444 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,686,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,991,000 after buying an additional 139,611 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,487,000 after buying an additional 132,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 217.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 185,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 127,345 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

