Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 19,751 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,585% compared to the average volume of 536 call options.

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 106,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.32, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $20.39.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dana by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dana by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

