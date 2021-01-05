Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 19,751 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,585% compared to the average volume of 536 call options.
NYSE:DAN traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 106,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.32, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $20.39.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dana by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dana by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.