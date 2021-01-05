Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Takeda Pharmaceutical Put Options (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,122 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,161% compared to the average daily volume of 89 put options.

TAK opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

