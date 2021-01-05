Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Takeda Pharmaceutical Put Options (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,122 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,161% compared to the average daily volume of 89 put options.
TAK opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
