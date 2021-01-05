Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Boston Private Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of 10,691% compared to the typical daily volume of 23 call options.

BPFH traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 1,249,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,783. The company has a market cap of $932.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPFH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $57,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

