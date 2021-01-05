Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Boston Private Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of 10,691% compared to the typical daily volume of 23 call options.
BPFH traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 1,249,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,783. The company has a market cap of $932.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.08.
Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $57,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Boston Private Financial Company Profile
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.
