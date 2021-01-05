Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

NYSE SRI opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.55 and a beta of 1.57. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.66 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $649,539. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 370,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 56.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 368,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 113.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 273,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 195,830.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 174,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 16.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.