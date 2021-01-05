Storj (STORJ) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $68.40 million and approximately $21.85 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00045459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00356244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,560,645 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

