Storm Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.96 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00045252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00355120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024751 BTC.

About Storm

Storm is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormx.io . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

