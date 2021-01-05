STPAY One Day Volume Reaches $7,550.00 (STP)

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One STPAY token can now be purchased for about $27.27 or 0.00083321 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STPAY has traded up 52.9% against the dollar. STPAY has a total market cap of $118.09 million and approximately $7,550.00 worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00347595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023992 BTC.

STPAY Token Profile

STPAY is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay . The official message board for STPAY is t.me/stpaychannel . STPAY’s official website is stpay.org

STPAY Token Trading

STPAY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

