STPAY (STP) Trading Up 162.6% Over Last 7 Days

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded up 94.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One STPAY token can now be bought for approximately $46.93 or 0.00139017 BTC on major exchanges. STPAY has a market cap of $203.24 million and $5,097.00 worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STPAY has traded up 162.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STPAY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00342717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025226 BTC.

STPAY Token Profile

STPAY (CRYPTO:STP) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay . STPAY’s official website is stpay.org . The official message board for STPAY is t.me/stpaychannel

Buying and Selling STPAY

STPAY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.