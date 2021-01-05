Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SUOPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

SUOPY traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sumco has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $674.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.93 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Sumco will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

