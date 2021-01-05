Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $74,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $568,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.