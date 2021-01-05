Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Simmons assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of RUN opened at $69.98 on Monday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,991.01 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,144,947 shares of company stock worth $421,767,218 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,414,000 after purchasing an additional 245,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunrun by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

