SVB Leerink Raises Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $31.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HARP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $493.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

