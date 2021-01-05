Sylo (SYLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Sylo has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $103,875.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sylo alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000814 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000118 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

Buying and Selling Sylo

Sylo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.