Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $285.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $262.62 and last traded at $262.62, with a volume of 2929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.24.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Synopsys by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

