TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.08.

TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

NYSE:TAL traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. 88,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,778.78 and a beta of 0.15. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $83.68.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

