Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of TLND traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,240. Talend has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Talend by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the third quarter worth $238,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

