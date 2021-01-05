Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.08.

TVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,021. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$348.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

