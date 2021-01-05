TD Securities Boosts Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target to $4.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $4.25 to $4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 81.06% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS SGSVF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 722,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.