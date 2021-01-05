TD Securities Boosts Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target to $4.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $4.25 to $4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 81.06% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS SGSVF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 722,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.80.
Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile
