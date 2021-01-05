TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.25

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.25 and last traded at $149.72, with a volume of 9888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th.

The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average is $115.64.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

