TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.25

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.25 and last traded at $149.72, with a volume of 9888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 26th.

Get TDK alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, analysts forecast that TDK Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.