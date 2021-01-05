TEAM (TokenStars) Market Cap Tops $377,315.10 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 83.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $377,315.10 and $35,380.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 149.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

