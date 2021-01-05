Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 63.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after purchasing an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after buying an additional 86,590 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after buying an additional 536,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE TECK opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

