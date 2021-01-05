Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of TELNY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 86,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,339. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.