Teradyne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,380 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average volume of 370 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $34,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

TER opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.