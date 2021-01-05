Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.07

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.07 and traded as high as $15.27. Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 1,054,909 shares.

TGZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$20.25 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$21.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.11.

Get Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 150.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.07.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teranga Gold Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.