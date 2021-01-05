TerraUSD (UST) Price Tops $1.00

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $184.25 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005334 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001557 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005063 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000224 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 184,031,234 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

