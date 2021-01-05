The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 158,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 23,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 312,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $51,707,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

NYSE BA opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.16.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

