The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenue, orders and deliveries, and is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors. Furthermore, its revenue exposure is spread across more than 90 countries around the globe. Although its commercial business outlook for the near term appears grim, over the long run, the jet maker holds immense growth prospects. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, Airbus beat Boeing as the world's largest plane makers in 2019 for the first time in the last eight years. Although the company projects its 737 MAX deliveries to resume during the fourth quarter of 2020, its commercial business is likely to perform poorly until successful delivery of these jets starts and substantial revenues are generated.”

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.45.

NYSE:BA opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

