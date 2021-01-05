The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $202.49 and last traded at $202.72. Approximately 20,921,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 28,421,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

