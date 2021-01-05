The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,310,995 shares of company stock valued at $62,715,266. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 157,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,070,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 106,709 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

