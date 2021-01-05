The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce $420.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $423.14 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $513.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 152,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

