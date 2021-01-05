The Children’s Place Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,573 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the typical volume of 329 call options.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $713.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 132,541 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

