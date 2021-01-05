The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.78

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.78 and last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 1125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $73,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,333.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $133,267.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,431 shares of company stock worth $14,458,950. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

