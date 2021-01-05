The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

