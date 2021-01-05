The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €181.00 Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €169.47 ($199.37).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

VOW3 opened at €148.48 ($174.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €186.84 ($219.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €149.58 and its 200 day moving average is €140.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.