The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

HHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

HHC opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 76.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

