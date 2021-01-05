The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underweight”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.85.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,852. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.