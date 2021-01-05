The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.17

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.17 and last traded at $147.57, with a volume of 3494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.36.

PRSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,462.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The Providence Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period.

The Providence Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

