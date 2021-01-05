The RealReal (REAL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/4/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – The RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – The RealReal is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – The RealReal is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – The RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2020 – The RealReal is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2020 – The RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

11/10/2020 – The RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2020 – The RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of The RealReal stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,942. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $35,933.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,020,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168,367.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76. Insiders have sold a total of 582,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,949 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

