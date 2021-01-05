The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 89 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.16).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89. The Restaurant Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.30 ($2.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.53. The company has a market capitalization of £362.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

