The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.58.

The RMR Group stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223,512 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The RMR Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 181,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 117,503 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

