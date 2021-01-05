The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 3.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,819 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 32,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 15,142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 156,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,146. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

