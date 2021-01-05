The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TJX. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.04.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.21, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $68.89.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.