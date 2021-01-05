The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Sunday, January 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

TSE TD opened at C$71.94 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$49.01 and a one year high of C$76.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.74.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.